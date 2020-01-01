Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 712 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 712

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Announced 8 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 183K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Snapdragon 712 +27%
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Snapdragon 712 +23%
225395

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 550 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM712
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

