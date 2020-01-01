Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Announced 8 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 183K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 712 +24%
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 712 +27%
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Snapdragon 712 +23%
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|550 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM712
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
