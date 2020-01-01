Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 183K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 732G +73%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 732G +50%
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Snapdragon 732G +53%
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
Cast your vote
22 (11.5%)
169 (88.5%)
Total votes: 191
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690