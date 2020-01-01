Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 183K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 765G +79%
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 765G +49%
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Snapdragon 765G +74%
319115
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
Cast your vote
70 (19.1%)
296 (80.9%)
Total votes: 366
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Samsung Exynos 9611
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Samsung Exynos 9611
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Samsung Exynos 9611
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 765G
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 765G