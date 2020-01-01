Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 801
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 5-years and 8-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 62K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 more cores
- Performs 75% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +113%
332
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +115%
1232
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +195%
183940
62293
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 801
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 330
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|578 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|148 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2014
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8974AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
