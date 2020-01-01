Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 801 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 801

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 801
Snapdragon 801

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 5-years and 8-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 62K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 75% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +113%
332
Snapdragon 801
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +115%
1232
Snapdragon 801
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +195%
183940
Snapdragon 801
62293

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 801

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 330
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 300
GPU frequency 850 MHz 578 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 48 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 148 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2014
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MSM8974AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 801 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish