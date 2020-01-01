Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 130K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 92% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +3%
332
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +51%
1232
817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +41%
183940
130512
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|256
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
Cast your vote
22 (61.1%)
14 (38.9%)
Total votes: 36