We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 3 years and 3 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 175K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +59%
1209
Snapdragon 821
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +5%
183843
Snapdragon 821
175868

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 653 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 July 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MSM8996 Pro
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 821 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
