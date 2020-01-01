Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 183K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 835 +19%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 835 +42%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Snapdragon 835 +53%
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|November 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
