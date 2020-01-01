Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 183K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 845 +35%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 845 +45%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Snapdragon 845 +96%
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
Cast your vote
29 (28.7%)
72 (71.3%)
Total votes: 101
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and MediaTek Helio G90T