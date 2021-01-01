Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 454K vs 184K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
184433
Snapdragon 860 +146%
454234
CPU 55979 138565
GPU 48708 174857
Memory 43050 64975
UX 38397 67727
Total score 184433 454234

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
327
Snapdragon 860 +125%
735
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1219
Snapdragon 860 +113%
2599
Image compression 74.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.65 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.65 words/s -
Machine learning 17.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.22 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 422.75 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.1-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 384
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 690
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 March 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

