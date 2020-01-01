Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 183K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 865 +188%
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 865 +187%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Snapdragon 865 +226%
598555
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
