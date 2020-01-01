Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 182K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 865 Plus +182%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1211
Snapdragon 865 Plus +176%
3337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
182471
Snapdragon 865 Plus +238%
616219
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|645 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|July 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
