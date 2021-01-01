Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 656K vs 184K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|55979
|179347
|GPU
|48708
|270188
|Memory
|43050
|98761
|UX
|38397
|95818
|Total score
|184433
|656483
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
327
Snapdragon 870 +217%
1038
Multi-Core Score
1219
Snapdragon 870 +188%
3514
|Image compression
|74.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.65 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.8 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.22 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|422.75 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|512
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|1267 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
