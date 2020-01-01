Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 875
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 182K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 875 +242%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1211
Snapdragon 875 +214%
3808
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
182471
Snapdragon 875 +269%
674153
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|640
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|32 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|-
