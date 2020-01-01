Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 875 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 875

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 875
Snapdragon 875

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 182K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
Snapdragon 875 +242%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1211
Snapdragon 875 +214%
3808
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
182471
Snapdragon 875 +269%
674153

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 875

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 660
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 640
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 32 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 698
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 December 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
