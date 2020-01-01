Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 1080 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 182K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
182471
Exynos 1080 +267%
669037

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 3 10
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Processor
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1080 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
