Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 1380 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 1380

Exynos 9611
VS
Exynos 1380
Exynos 9611
Exynos 1380

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Supports 330% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 11.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 231K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Exynos 1380

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
231345
Exynos 1380 +123%
516969
CPU 61042 155921
GPU 57036 148262
Memory 41776 85150
UX 71068 126072
Total score 231345 516969
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
328
Exynos 1380 +139%
783
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1211
Exynos 1380 +116%
2613
Image compression 68.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.3 words/s -
Machine learning 17.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.41 images/s -
HTML 5 1.29 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 409.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9611
776
Exynos 1380 +263%
2820
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 16 FPS
Score 776 2820

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 1380

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G68 MP5
Architecture Bifrost 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 5
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 608 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 337 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 3790 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9611 S5E8835
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Samsung Exynos 1380 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (13.3%)
26 (86.7%)
Total votes: 30

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 1380
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Samsung Exynos 1380
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Samsung Exynos 1380
4. Samsung Exynos 1330 and Exynos 1380
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Samsung Exynos 1380
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Samsung Exynos 1380
7. Google Tensor and Samsung Exynos 1380
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Samsung Exynos 9611
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Samsung Exynos 9611
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Samsung Exynos 9611
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1380 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский