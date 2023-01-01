Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 1380
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Supports 330% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 11.9 GB/s)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 231K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|61042
|155921
|GPU
|57036
|148262
|Memory
|41776
|85150
|UX
|71068
|126072
|Total score
|231345
|516969
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
328
Exynos 1380 +139%
783
Multi-Core Score
1211
Exynos 1380 +116%
2613
|Image compression
|68.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.41 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.29 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|409.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|16 FPS
|Score
|776
|2820
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 1380
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|5
|Shading units
|48
|-
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|608 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 337
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9611
|S5E8835
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
