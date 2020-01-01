Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 2100
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 183K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Exynos 2100 +234%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1232
Exynos 2100 +206%
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183940
Exynos 2100 +263%
667464
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 2100
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Vallhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|22
|Shading units
|48
|352
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Ys
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|-
