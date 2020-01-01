Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 2100 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 2100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 183K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
332
Exynos 2100 +234%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1232
Exynos 2100 +206%
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183940
Exynos 2100 +263%
667464

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 2100

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Vallhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 3 22
Shading units 48 352
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Ys
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 December 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
