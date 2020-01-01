Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 7420
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 4 years and 6 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 113K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +26%
329
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +35%
1209
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +62%
183843
113713
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|772 MHz
|Cores
|3
|8
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|24.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Shannon 333
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
