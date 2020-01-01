Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 7570 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 7570

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Performs 7.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 57K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +205%
332
Exynos 7570
109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +238%
1232
Exynos 7570
364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +221%
183940
Exynos 7570
57324

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 8 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali T-720 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 16
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 36 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1363 x 1280
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 August 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Samsung Exynos 7570 official site

Comments

