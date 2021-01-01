Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 7872
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9611 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 206K vs 146K
- Has 2 more cores
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|58081
|53263
|GPU
|41393
|18554
|Memory
|42291
|26917
|UX
|61318
|45241
|Total score
|206668
|146854
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611 +10%
327
297
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611 +54%
1218
790
|Image compression
|74.7 Mpixels/s
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|6.86 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25 words/s
|16.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.7 images/s
|10.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.82 images/s
|5.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|434 Krows/s
|233.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 7872
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|16
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
