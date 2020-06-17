Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 850 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 850

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 850 (Mali G52). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 119K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611 +116%
329
Exynos 850
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611 +32%
1209
Exynos 850
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +54%
183843
Exynos 850
119634

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 850

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G52
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 3 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
601 (87.4%)
87 (12.6%)
Total votes: 688

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 850 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
Jugal 17 June 2020 10:58
So the truth is EXYNOS 850 literally sucks. And it lags behind EXYNOS 9611. Even the EXYNOS 9611 cant run pubg without FPS drop ( Dont even need to say about EXYNOS 850). Samsung Flagship phones are only good for gaming. Only use in EXYNOS 850 is that it consumes less battery. For gamers battery is not that important.
+119 Reply
