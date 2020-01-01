Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 8895 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 176K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
Exynos 8895 +16%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Exynos 8895 +32%
1595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +4%
183843
Exynos 8895
176117

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 8895

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2314 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP20
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 3 20
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 349 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 kHz/24 bit

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Samsung Exynos 8895 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
52 (50%)
52 (50%)
Total votes: 104

