Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 8895
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 183K vs 176K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Exynos 8895 +16%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Exynos 8895 +32%
1595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611 +4%
183843
176117
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2314 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|20
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|349 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 kHz/24 bit
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
