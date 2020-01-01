Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 9609 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 9609

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Exynos 9609 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9611
329
Exynos 9609 +2%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Exynos 9609 +4%
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Exynos 9609 +3%
189103

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Exynos 9609

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 3 3
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Samsung Exynos 9609 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
