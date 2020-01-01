Exynos 980 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years later
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 250K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A10 Fusion +12%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +33%
1883
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +33%
332752
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|5
|6
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|-
