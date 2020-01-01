Exynos 980 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
54
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 77% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years later
- Has 2 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 316K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A11 Bionic +35%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1883
A11 Bionic +25%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +5%
332752
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|5
|3
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|-
