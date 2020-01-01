Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs A11 Bionic

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Performs 77% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 316K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980
696
A11 Bionic +35%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980
1883
A11 Bionic +25%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +5%
332752
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 5 3
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
