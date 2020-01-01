Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs A12 Bionic

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced later
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 74% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 332K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980
696
A12 Bionic +63%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980
1883
A12 Bionic +57%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980
332752
A12 Bionic +22%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 5 4
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site -

