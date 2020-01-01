Exynos 980 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
96
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 332K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A14 Bionic +130%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1883
A14 Bionic +119%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
332752
A14 Bionic +74%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|5
|4
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|-
