Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs A14 Bionic

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 332K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980
696
A14 Bionic +130%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980
1883
A14 Bionic +119%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980
332752
A14 Bionic +74%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 5 4
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish