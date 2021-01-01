Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Kirin 710F

Exynos 980
VS
Kirin 710F
Exynos 980
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 329K vs 166K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980 +98%
329545
Kirin 710F
166347
CPU 120146 72142
GPU 88635 22406
Memory 62029 36361
UX 62998 32219
Total score 329545 166347
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +111%
683
Kirin 710F
324
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +40%
1846
Kirin 710F
1320
Image compression - 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.15 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 5 4
Shading units 80 64
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site -

