Exynos 980 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 5% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +14%
696
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1883
Kirin 810 +7%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +3%
332752
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|5
|6
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|-
