Exynos 980 vs Kirin 9000

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 331K
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980
687
Kirin 9000 +31%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980
1840
Kirin 9000 +75%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980
331456
Kirin 9000 +60%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 5 24
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
