We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 235K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +78%
696
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +35%
1883
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +42%
332752
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 5 12
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

