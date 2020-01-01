Exynos 980 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 235K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +78%
696
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +35%
1883
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +42%
332752
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|5
|12
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Samsung Exynos 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Samsung Exynos 980
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Exynos 980
- Samsung Exynos 990 or Exynos 980
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) or Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or HiSilicon Kirin 970