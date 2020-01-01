Exynos 980 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
66
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
60
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
67
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 332K
- Announced 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Performs 13% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
332752
Kirin 985 +18%
392336
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|5
|8
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|-
