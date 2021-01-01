Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 1100

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 333K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980
333231
Dimensity 1100 +75%
581794
CPU 120146 -
GPU 88635 -
Memory 62029 -
UX 62998 -
Total score 333231 581794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 5 9
Shading units 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Exynos 980, or ask any questions
