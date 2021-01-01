Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 1200

Exynos 980
VS
Dimensity 1200
Exynos 980
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 391K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980
391846
Dimensity 1200 +71%
669949
CPU 124952 170589
GPU 98562 233643
Memory 67798 118786
UX 95757 145445
Total score 391846 669949
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980
700
Dimensity 1200 +42%
992
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980
1882
Dimensity 1200 +77%
3330

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 5 9
Shading units 80 144
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6893
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Exynos 980, or ask any questions
