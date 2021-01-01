Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 391K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|124952
|170589
|GPU
|98562
|233643
|Memory
|67798
|118786
|UX
|95757
|145445
|Total score
|391846
|669949
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
700
Dimensity 1200 +42%
992
Multi-Core Score
1882
Dimensity 1200 +77%
3330
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|9
|Shading units
|80
|144
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6893
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1