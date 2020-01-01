Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 700

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 286K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980 +16%
332863
Dimensity 700
286122
CPU 120146 -
GPU 88635 -
Memory 62029 -
UX 62998 -
Total score 332863 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +30%
699
Dimensity 700
538
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +9%
1882
Dimensity 700
1727

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 730
2. Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 865
3. Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 855
4. Exynos 980 vs Exynos 9825
5. Exynos 980 vs Exynos 990
6. Dimensity 700 vs Snapdragon 765G
7. Dimensity 700 vs Helio G85
8. Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 720

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Exynos 980, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish