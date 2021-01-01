Exynos 980 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 335K
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|-
|GPU
|88635
|-
|Memory
|62029
|-
|UX
|62998
|-
|Total score
|335991
|487978
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
708
Multi-Core Score
1883
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|5
|4
|Shading units
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6877
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1