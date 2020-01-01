Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Helio G85

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Helio G85
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 205K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Announced 8 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +96%
696
Helio G85
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +47%
1883
Helio G85
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +62%
332752
Helio G85
205538

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 5 2
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish