We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 192K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980 +72%
331226
Helio G88
192977
CPU 120146 74619
GPU 88635 33985
Memory 62029 42103
UX 62998 43577
Total score 331226 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +106%
689
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +41%
1821
Helio G88
1290

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units 80 32
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Exynos 980, or ask any questions
