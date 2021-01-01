Exynos 980 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 192K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|74619
|GPU
|88635
|33985
|Memory
|62029
|42103
|UX
|62998
|43577
|Total score
|331226
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +106%
689
335
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +41%
1821
1290
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|80
|32
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
