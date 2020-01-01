Exynos 980 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
45
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
48
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 302K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Announced 1 year later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +35%
696
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +15%
1883
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +10%
332752
302733
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|5
|4
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
