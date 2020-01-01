Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Helio G95

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Helio G95
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 302K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Announced 1 year later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +35%
696
Helio G95
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +15%
1883
Helio G95
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +10%
332752
Helio G95
302733

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 5 4
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
