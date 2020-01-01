Exynos 980 vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 192K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 11 months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +133%
696
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +35%
1883
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +73%
332752
192309
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|5
|3
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Samsung Exynos 9825
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710