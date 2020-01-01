Exynos 980 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 220K
- Announced 10 months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +75%
696
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +25%
1883
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +51%
332752
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|5
|3
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Samsung Exynos 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Samsung Exynos 980
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Exynos 980
- Samsung Exynos 990 vs Exynos 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs MediaTek Helio P90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs MediaTek Helio P90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs MediaTek Helio P90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek Helio P90