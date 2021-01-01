Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 244K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|-
|GPU
|88635
|-
|Memory
|62029
|-
|UX
|62998
|-
|Total score
|332955
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
705
Multi-Core Score
1857
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|5
|-
|Shading units
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
