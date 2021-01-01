Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 329K vs 155K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|69937
|GPU
|88635
|24360
|Memory
|62029
|32441
|UX
|62998
|27977
|Total score
|329545
|155476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +104%
683
334
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +41%
1846
1312
|Image compression
|-
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|18.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|487.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|1
|Shading units
|80
|128
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
