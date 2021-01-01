Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 660

Exynos 980
VS
Snapdragon 660
Exynos 980
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 329K vs 155K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Snapdragon 660

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980 +112%
329545
Snapdragon 660
155476
CPU 120146 69937
GPU 88635 24360
Memory 62029 32441
UX 62998 27977
Total score 329545 155476
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +104%
683
Snapdragon 660
334
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +41%
1846
Snapdragon 660
1312
Image compression - 88.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.1 words/s
Machine learning - 18.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 487.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP 9 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 512
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 720 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 5 1
Shading units 80 128
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

