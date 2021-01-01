Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 329K vs 174K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|69810
|GPU
|88635
|34159
|Memory
|62029
|44417
|UX
|62998
|33716
|Total score
|329545
|174332
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +122%
683
308
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +33%
1846
1385
|Image compression
|-
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.85 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|505.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 662
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|80
|96
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|272 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM615
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1