Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 8 score – 329K vs 175K
- Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|65419
|GPU
|88635
|50880
|Memory
|62029
|38630
|UX
|62998
|40866
|Total score
|329545
|175051
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +99%
683
343
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +40%
1846
1317
|Image compression
|-
|77.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.44 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|20.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.32 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|386.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 670
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|80
|128
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1