We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 8 score – 329K vs 175K
  • Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Snapdragon 670

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980 +88%
329545
Snapdragon 670
175051
CPU 120146 65419
GPU 88635 50880
Memory 62029 38630
UX 62998 40866
Total score 329545 175051
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +99%
683
Snapdragon 670
343
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +40%
1846
Snapdragon 670
1317
Image compression - 77.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.44 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.5 words/s
Machine learning - 20.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.32 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 386.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
TDP 9 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 615
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units 80 128
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 August 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM670
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

