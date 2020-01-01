Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 207K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 11 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +63%
696
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +34%
1883
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +60%
332752
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
