Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 675

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 675

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 207K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +63%
696
Snapdragon 675
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +34%
1883
Snapdragon 675
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +60%
332752
Snapdragon 675
207848

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 700-750 MHz
Cores 5 -
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 October 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM675
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish