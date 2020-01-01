Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 221K
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +77%
696
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +30%
1883
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +50%
332752
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|128
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Samsung Exynos 980 or Samsung Exynos 9825
- Samsung Exynos 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665