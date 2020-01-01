Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 86% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Announced 7 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +70%
696
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +23%
1883
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +48%
332752
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|550 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|128
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM712
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
