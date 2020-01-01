Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 252K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +28%
696
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +5%
1883
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +32%
332752
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|128
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
