We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 281K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Announced 1 year later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +4%
1883
Snapdragon 732G
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +18%
332752
Snapdragon 732G
281935

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 5 -
Number of ALUs 80 128
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
