Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 765
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 288K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
- Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +44%
696
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +3%
1883
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +16%
332752
288056
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|625 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|192
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|600 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
