We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 288K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Performs 4% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +44%
696
Snapdragon 765
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +3%
1883
Snapdragon 765
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +16%
332752
Snapdragon 765
288056

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 625 MHz
Cores 5 -
Number of ALUs 80 192
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
16 (88.9%)
2 (11.1%)
Total votes: 18

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765 and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
